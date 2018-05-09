Nelson issues water quality advisory

At-risk residents should boil their water until further notice

  • May. 9, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Nelson is now under a water quality advisory.

In a release Wednesday afternoon, the city said the current quality is fair. That means water should be boiled for one minute and then refrigerated prior to use by children, elderly people, anyone with a weakened immune system or those seeking extra protection.

Increased turbidity or cloudiness in the water due to spring run-off is the reason for the advisory.

The statement said the city will update the public once the water quality has improved.

