Nelson firefighters put out two fires on Granite Road

Nelson Fire and Rescue say an unattended burn pit likely led to a grass fire at a Granite Road home Thursday morning.

Seven firefighters put out an approximately 17,000 square foot fire that is believed to have spread from a pit due to high winds and dry conditions.

During the event, Nelson Fire and Rescue were also called to another Granite Road property where a large burn pile was attended but improperly stacked with no fuel break around it.

Another engine was used to put out the fire and wet down the adjacent forest.

“Nelson Fire and Rescue Services would like this opportunity to remind everyone, that when you are spring burning, you are always attentive and have hand tools and a water source available,” the department said in a statement.

“Dry conditions and wind make this even more important. These two events today are examples of how easily fire can become uncontrollable.”

Nelson Star