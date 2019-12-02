Nelson Fire and Rescue says a heater was likely responsible for the fire last month at the Villa Motel. Photo: Nelson Fire and Rescue

Nelson fire department: Heater probably responsible for Villa Motel blaze

The blaze burned down part of the motel's pool building last month

  • Dec. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nelson Fire and Rescue says the fire that tore through part of the Villa Motel last month likely started from a heater in the pool area.

The fire was first reported at 5 a.m. on Nov. 6 at the motel, just north of the Orange Bridge on Highway 3A. Forty-two firefighters from Nelson and the rural area responded, and the blaze was finally extinguished at 4 p.m.

In a statement released Monday, the fire department said its investigation found fire had spread from a heater to the ceiling above the motel’s pool where it burned undetected for at least half an hour before it was reported by a guest.

The statement added that by the time 911 was called the fire had burned through the floor of a room above the pool and into the ceiling above that.

The fire took nearly 12 hours to put out, in part because it was partially located over a full pool. But the department said the floor above the pool was also structurally compromised, which meant crews couldn’t access the area.

Related:

No one injured in Villa Motel fire in Nelson

Tied by tragedy and miracle: Survivors of 1955 Strathcona Hotel blaze thank Nelson firefighters

Nelson’s biggest blazes

Previous story
B.C. Hydro in Nanaimo warns about effects of wild weather
Next story
Nominate an exceptional citizen for Province’s highest honour

Just Posted

Most Read