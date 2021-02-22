Nelson educator appointed to provincial child care council

Sarah Kozlowski will be one of 21 advisors to Minister Katrina Chen

Nelson’s Sarah Kozlowski is one of 21 British Columbians appointed to the Provincial Child Care Council. Photo: Submitted

A Nelson educator has been appointed to the Provincial Child Care Council.

Sarah Kozlowski, who owns and runs Lakeside Montessori, is one of six new appointees to the 21-member council, which advises Minister of State for Child Care Katrina Chen as well as the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“The Provincial Child Care Council is a vital partner as we continue to create a universal system that will give families access to affordable, quality and inclusive child care in every part of the province,” said Chen in a statement.

“As we enter the fourth year of our 10-year Childcare BC plan, we will continue to draw on the council’s expertise, which will help us build on the steps we have taken so far to make life better and more affordable for families.”

Kozlowski has an Early Childhood Education diploma, is a representative for the Nelson Early Years Advisory Council and secretary for the West Kootenay ECEBC Branch.

Her term began Feb. 10 and will run through to Dec. 31, 2022.

Nelson Star