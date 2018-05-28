Nelson council to ponder rules on recreational cannabis sales tonight

Management staff will present recommendations on number of outlets and distance between them

At its meeting tonight, Nelson City Council will hear recommendations from its management staff on the rules for recreational cannabis retail sales in the city once legalization takes place later this year.

Staff will present recommendations on:

• how many stores should be allowed in specific areas of the city

• how far apart the businesses should be

• maximum floor area and business frontage area

• how applications for cannabis businesses should be handled by the city.

The recommendations follow an extensive survey earlier this spring and an open house held on May 1 attended by about 40 people.

Council will hear and discuss the staff recommendations but won’t make a decision at this meeting.

This discussion is separate from the matter of the medical cannabis businesses currently operating in the city. Their future is uncertain, pending decisions by the province and the federal government.

Council provides a live video stream of its meetings at https://nelson.civicweb.net/Portal/Video.aspx which can also be watched on You Tube later.

At tonight’s meeting council will also be presented with a staff report on the current state of affordable housing in the city, a flooding update from the fire department, a report from Nelson Hydro on on its vegetation management program, and a report from the Interior Health Authority on a new primary care network program planned for the Kootenay Boundary area.

