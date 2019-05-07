Nelson council says no to cannabis store’s application

Quadz Cannabis had hoped to open up across from the Civic Theatre

City council has declined a request for a new cannabis business to open up in the former location of MMJ Canada. File photo

Nelson city council has turned down an application for a new recreational cannabis business.

Quadz Cannabis applied to set up shop at 752 Vernon St. in the space that previously housed MMJ Canada, a pot shop that was raided and shut down by Nelson police in March 2018.

Council denied the application unanimously without discussion during its meeting Monday.

In its recommendation to council, city staff said the application would put a fourth cannabis store downtown. The city has already approved the max two businesses to operate downtown — Green Room and Nelson Potorium — while a third, Buddy’s Place, was granted a three-year temporary use permit.

Staff also said the location was too close to two youth facilities, the Civic Centre across the street and the Hendryx Street Park. Cannabis stores in Nelson are required to be at least two blocks away from schools, parks, youth facilities and playgrounds.

Quadz Cannabis currently has five approved licences in Alberta. Its application requested to operate 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week in Nelson. City council and Nelson police agreed in January to limit cannabis stores’ closing time to 9 p.m.

Two other areas within the city are still open to applications. Railtown and the Nelson Avenue zones are permitted to have one business each. Kootenay Cannabis Tree has already been approved to operate within the lakeside/industrial zone.