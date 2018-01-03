Nelson council approves special parking for new rental units

The winter arrangement will help new residents of an extremely steep city block

The city has agreed to the expansion of the current parking lot at the top of Victoria Street to accommodate seven more cars. Photo illustration: City of Nelson

Nelson city council has approved a special parking arrangement for a developer who plans to build eight rental units in the 900 block of Victoria Street.

That’s the steep block above Cedar Street on which the street is closed to cars for much of the winter.

Because the block is located in the R3 zone, the developer is required to provide one off-street parking stall per unit. However, the plans to provide this parking accessed from the alley have turned out to be unrealistic because of difficult access to the alley in the winter.

So the city plans to expand, at the developer’s expense, an existing public parking lot at the top of the block by seven spaces and allow the residents of the new units to use the lot, with eight parking passes that would run from Nov. 1 to March 31 each year, in perpetuity.

The parking passes require an exemption from the city’s Traffic Bylaw, and council approved this at its Dec. 18 meeting.