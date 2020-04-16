Nelson Community Services offering free counselling

Submitted

Beginning this week, Nelson Community Services will be offering brief counselling support to all Nelson and area residents over the age of 19.

This service is being provided as a response to our community’s need for increased support during this period of pandemic crisis.

“We know that this pandemic uncertainty is difficult and may be causing confusion, stress, and anxiety. People may be worried about managing financially or feeling the stress of having the children at home. We also know that isolation can be scary if home isn’t a safe place. Emotional support and information is critical during times like these,” says executive director Rona Park.

The COVID-19 Community Support Response offers one to three sessions of brief counselling, information about accessing needed services, and referral information. People can receive support for such things as overwhelm and difficulty coping due to the COVID-19 pandemic, difficulty adjusting to parenting, mood changes such as increased anxiety and depression, isolation, lack of supports, connection and life adjustment issues (job stressors, unemployment, finances, etc.), and more.

Trained staff are available on a rotating basis, to respond to callers via telephone, email, or video calls. They are available from Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To access this service, call 250-352-3504 and leave a detailed message. You can also make a self-referral by submitting the form on their website at https://www.servicesfyi.ca/referral-form/. All calls and self-referrals will be responded to within three working days.

People are reminded that this is a support service, so if you feel you are in crisis and in need of immediate assistance, please call the Regional Crisis Line at 1-888-353-2273 or 911.

For more information about this new service and the ongoing programs and services at Nelson Community Services, visit their website at https://www.servicesfyi.ca.

Nelson Star