Nelson child care centres receive CBT funding

Over $480,000 was doled out to upgrade child care in the Basin

Nelson Waldorf School is one of several child care programs to receive funding from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Tyler Harper

Two Nelson child care centres are receiving nearly $10,000 each for upgrades as part of a Columbia Basin Trust grant program.

Children’s World Learning Centre has been granted $9,880 to rebuild an aging and damaged deck as well as install a permanent shade structure.

Lakeside Montessori meanwhile will use $9,478 to improve supervision by removing an interior wall, installing a handwashing station, painting the facility and installing secure cubbies.

The grants are part of $481,039 to improve child care facilities throughout the Basin, according to an announcement April 15 from the Trust.

“We commend Basin providers for the essential work they do caring for and supporting the development of our children, and we are pleased to help improve the safety and quality of their operations,” said Nicole MacLellan, delivery of benefits manager with Columbia Basin Trust.

Nelson Waldorf School also received $2,100 to repair a damaged fence and playhouse roof and install a platform improving safety of an outdoor play space.

Kootenay Kids Society meanwhile is receiving $1,427 to install a child-sized sink, touchless taps and a soap dispenser at the Early Care and Learning Centre.

Other grants included:

• Slocan’s W.E. Graham Community Services Society received $6,884 to address radon abatement requirements at Valhalla Children’s Centre.

• South Slocan’s Brent Kennedy Learning Centre will use $8,434 to update worn flooring.

• Winlaw’s Appledale Day Care Centre received $10,000 to update the front pathway and outdoor play area.

• Winlaw’s Earth House Country Playschool was granted $600 to install a bench.

An additional $48,447 was also handed out to supply equipment at child care centres in Balfour, Nelson, South Slocan and Winlaw.

Nelson Star