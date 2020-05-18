Nelson CARES building changes Nelson’s urban landscape

Forty-one apartments at Hall Street Place will be ready early in the new year

Hall Street Place, at the corner of Front and Hall Streets, will be completed by the end of 2020. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

Nelson CARES’ rental housing project at the corner of Front and Hall Streets in Nelson will be ready for occupancy early in the new year, according to the organization’s executive director.

“The building is beautiful in and out. We are really happy with it,” Jenny Robinson told the Star. “It is going to be nice to have some new housing, for sure.”

Hall Street Place will provide 41 rental units, 70 per cent of which will be subsidized by BC Housing and the Columbia Basin Trust for low income affordability.

The City of Nelson’s development director Pam Mierau is happy too.

“It is so fabulous as these vacant lots get built up,” she said. “It adds so much to the urban landscape.”

She said the building construction scene in Nelson is very strong, and because of this she and her staff are as busy as always.

“I find it amazing how in spite of the coronavirus, it has not really slowed down.”

She said this could be because outside construction work is conducive to social distancing.

“WorkSafeBC has been really good about providing direction on what to do and how to go about it, and if anyone had any concerns they could call them,” she said.

