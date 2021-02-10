Nelson area environmental, SAR groups receive provincial funding

Residents install kokanee shore spawner egg tubes in the West Arm of Kootenay Lake as part of an initiative by Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society. The organization has been awarded provincial funding Photo: Submitted

Environmental organizations as well as search and rescue teams in Nelson and Kaslo are receiving $240,000 in provincial funding.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson said in a release Wednesday the money will support local conservation and public safety efforts.

“Search and rescue volunteers provide critical support and aid to people who are in distress. Enhanced training for SAR volunteers helps to keep our community members safe,” said Anderson. “The local environmental organizations that are receiving this funding help to ensure our precious Kootenay environment is understood, protected and regenerated.”

West Kootenay EcoSociety, Central Kootenay Invasive Species Society, Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society, and Kokanee Creek Nature Centre Society are each receiving money from the Community Gaming Grant program.

The Nelson Search and Rescue Society and Kaslo Search and Rescue are also included in the funding.

Nelson Star