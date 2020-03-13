Nelson and COVID-19: everything you need to know

Check this page for every local story related to the outbreak

Check this page regularly for stories about how the COVID-19 outbreak impacts Nelson. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

The Nelson Star is providing readers with all the latest news related to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak and how it affects our community. Check this page regularly for updated content.

• COVID-19 testing available in Nelson

But only for people with specific symptoms and risk factors.

• Whitewater Ski Resort to stay open despite COVID-19 outbreak

The resort is introducing measures it believes will prevent infection. Rossland’s RED Mountain is also staying open.

• Shambhala, Kaslo Jazz festivals to go on despite coronavirus outbreak

Major music events are set to continue, but local venues in the city are suspending operations.

• KIJHL cancels playoffs, Leafs’ season is over

Nelson had its red-hot playoff run ended prematurely as the league scrapped its schedule.

• Coronavirus spread prompts Selkirk College letter to students

Classes continue at Selkirk College campuses, but students are being told to stay home if they feel sick.

• B.C. Seniors Advocate: care homes well equipped to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks

Isobel Mackenzie says facilities like Nelson Jubilee Manor are capable of containing the virus.

• School District 8 cancels student trips to Italy due to coronavirus outbreak

The trips were supposed to happen over spring break.

• As the coronavirus spreads, a Nelson man waits to return to China

Marc Savard, who teaches in Wuhan, left the city just as the outbreak began

Black Press is also providing extensive coverage of the outbreak. Click here to see every related story from across B.C. and Canada.

Here’s some examples of recent stories:

Have a story tip related to the coronavirus? Email editor@nelsonstar.com or call us at 250-352-1890.

