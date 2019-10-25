Neil Diamond tribute comes to town

Neil Diamond tribute artist Jason Scott is bringing his show to the Clearwater Legion where promises a fun and interactive night of pure entertainment. Photo submitted

Neil Diamond fans are in for a treat when Jason Scott brings his Diamond Forever: A Celebration of Neil Diamond show to the Clearwater Legion.

Scott said those planning to attend the performance, which takes place Oct. 26, should come prepared to have a really good time.

“This is going to be fun. A lot of fun. I can’t stress that enough,” he added enthusiastically.

“The show itself is entertaining, informative, and the presentation is delivered in an audience interactive Las Vegas-style format.”

Folks in the crowd will have a chance to participate with clap-alongs, bouncing ball style singalongs, a dance contest full of prizes as well as having the opportunity to hear stories about Diamond’s background and the origins of some of the songs.

Scott also noted he spends as much time in the audience as he does on stage and the crowd can expect a good dose of humor to go with the music, with all the songs consisting of high quality recorded studio tracks that support the performance along with live guitar and Scott’s personal Neil Diamond vocal stylings.

“The show is funny as hell in places,” said Scott. “I have the sparkly outfits — a solute to the jazz singer era and the show just creates a look and a feel of Neil, and of course, it presents all his greatest iconic hits.”

Scott has been doing tributes to Neil Diamond for nearly 20 years with 17 of those years exclusively for the Royal Canadian Legions across Canada.

His work even landed him in a motion picture documentary about Neil Diamond tribute artists called Diamond Mountain where he was the only Canadian out of 12 such artists from around the world.

During work on the documentary, he got to meet Diamond’s band and was told he and the others have to carry the torch now that Diamond is retired from performing.

“We’re out there performing his music to audiences live and that’s our responsibility,” said Scott.

“I take it quite seriously and that’s probably one of the reasons I was chosen to be in the film.”

As for the Clearwater show, tickets are available for $25 from Home Hardware, Mystic Dreams or by calling Wayne at 250-674-2374. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7 p.m.

