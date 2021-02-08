Oyster River Volunteer Firefighters battle Saturday night cabin fire. Photo provided by Campbell River RCMP

Neighbours pull man from burning residence

Cabin south of Campbell River gutted by blaze; victim treated for burns, smoke inhalation

  • Feb. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A quick thinking neighbour and a B&B guest rushed to pull a man from a residential fire on Salmon Point Road on Saturday, Feb. 6.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., Campbell River RCMP were called to assist with the investigation of a residential fire on Salmon Point Road in which a man in his forties was pulled out a back window by the quick acting neighbours.

The residential cabin was completely gutted by the blaze and the man was taken to hospital for treatments of burns and smoke inhalation, Campbell River RCMP said in a press release.

The assessment by Oyster River Fire and RCMP determined that the cause of the blaze had likely been a chimney fire.

“Unfortunately, these events do happen and in this case the resident of the cabin was extremely fortunate to have two people willing to risk their lives to save him,” Const. Maury Tyre said. “I would like to thank these men for their courageous effort and as always, the volunteer firefighters from Oyster River who put their lives on hold to serve their community with professionalism.”

Campbell River Mirror

