NeighbourLink Summerland receives money for PRIME project

Funding came from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan

  • Jun. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Summerland NeighbourLink received a cheque for for $1,460 for the NeighbourLink PRIME project.

PRIME stands for Personal Records In Medical Emergencies.

The funding came from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan and allows NeighbourLink to begin informing the public.

The organization will also begin registration and handing out kits.

From left are Brandi Esler, organizational support; Terry Sotir, NeighbourLink chair; Mirjana Komljenovic, community coordinator of NeighbourLink and Kim English, community development officer with the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan.

