Neighbourhood planning process starting for South Vedder area

The South Vedder area is about to under go neighbourhood planning process. (City of Chilliwack)

A neighbourhood planning process is starting for the South Vedder area and City of Chilliwack officials are aiming to have it wrapped up by September.

The move to fine-tune the planning for that growing area on the south side is in response to an “increasing number” of development inquiries at city hall, according to a city news release.

They’re talking about the southeast section of the Vedder Road neighbourhood, east of Vedder, directly below the Promontory hills, and next to Tzeachten First Nation land.

Residents can share their vision, input and comments for this neighbourhood online at engagechilliwack.com/southvedder until July 9.

Neighbourhood plans are designed to “complement the city’s official community plan (OCP), which provides a high-level vision for the city, while neighbourhood plans provide finer, local-level details about how smaller areas will help achieve that city-wide vision, while considering the specific needs and desires of the neighbourhood.

“As interest in development in South Vedder grows, we want to make sure that we support applications that will help realize the vision of local residents, and the goals in our official community plan,” Mayor Ken Popove said. “With resident feedback, we will be able to provide clear details on the types of development that will occur, and how they will occur, in this neighbourhood.”

As the planning process gets underway residents within the designated area will be contacted by city staff.

The South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan is anticipated to be completed by September 2021. Visit engagechilliwack.com/southvedder to learn more.

Anyone with an interest in this area can share feedback online, by phoning the planning department at 604-793-2906, or email planning@chilliwack.com.

