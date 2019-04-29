Neighbourhood group concerned about proposed Thetis Lake Apartments

Some View Royal residents are concerned about a proposal for an affordable housing development. (Seymour Pacific Developments)

A group of View Royal residents are concerned that a housing proposal on the site of the former Thetis Lake Campground will cause traffic and environmental issues.

The development application is for Thetis Lake Apartments, 152 multi-family residential units priced below or near-market rental prices in two six-storey buildings.

Located adjacent to Thetis Lake, the proposal is for a parcel of land north of the TransCanada Highway backing onto Thetis Lake Regional Park.

While they declined to speak directly to Black Press, the ‘Thetis Neighbourhood Residents’ submitted a letter with their concerns, which include traffic generated by “continued high-density development in a small geographical area.”

The group notes that the majority of amenities are located a few kilometres away, something they say will place “undue pressure on an already clogged traffic corridor and further highlights the problem of placing this development at Thetis Lake, far from the town center.”

The group also notes concerns about parking, which they say is already inadequate in the area.

“If Limona does not include adequate parking at their development, you can be assured that the overflow will spill into the Thetis Lake lots, which are free from October 1 to April 30, thus shifting the pressure of private development onto publicly-funded infrastructure.”

The letter says: “Real concerns voiced by real residents, about the traffic issues, about the environmental impact at Thetis Lake, about the costs and tax base, and about the direction of development being contrary to the OCP, fall on deaf ears…”

