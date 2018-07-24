Neighbour captures video of B.C. home engulfed by flames

A house in Comox on Vancouver Island went up in flames Tuesday night

A structure fire on Rodello Street in Comox levelled a home and some surrounding outbuildings, Tuesday evening.

Fire crews were called to the residence on Rodello Street just before 9 p.m.

According to Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner, his crew had been out in Comox Harbour when they saw flames candling in the trees.

“The house was fully involved, the trees were going, and there were two sheds on neighbouring properties that also burned down. It was a fairly large fire,” he said.

Area resident Alex Bews, one of the first on scene, said he could see embers flying everywhere.

Schreiner confirmed everyone escaped safely.

“There was somebody home at the time… no civilians got injured (sic),” he said. “We did have one firefighter suffer some heat exhaustion. He’s been treated and is back in service now.”

Schreiner said it was not as bad as it could have been.

“The trees went up very quickly because it’s been so dry. This could have been a lot worse. We are lucky we got it out when we did.”

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

