WaterBridge ferry at Needles is back in service as of 10:15 A.M. Monday.

Officials from WaterBridge released a statement that the ferry was sailing again as of 10:15 a.m. Monday.

“Expect minor delays until traffic is cleared,” the statement reads.

Service was unexpectedly halted at 4:42 a.m. Monday due to “an unforseen problem encountered… which we are in the process of correcting.”

The ferry service was scheduled to undergo short outages on Saturday and Sunday late night sailings for mechanical refit.