Needle clean-up planned

Vernon group heading out into community Saturday to pick up needles

Efforts are being made to clean up a hazardous mess left behind by drug users.

Okanagan Community Watch, a group of Vernon people interested in making a difference locally, is planning a Spring Sharps Clean-Up Saturday.

“As the snow is almost melted, an abundance of needles are being discovered all over the city causing much concern over the safety of our children,” said Ty Hero, a member of the group. “We are calling on volunteers from the community to assist in the clean-up of sharps and other hazardous materials littering areas frequently populated by children.”

Those comfortable in taking part are asked do so at their own risk and wear proper protective equipment. For more information and to sign up visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2021398821435099/.

