Need something to do for Easter? We’ve got you covered

This weekend will feature chocolate, farm animals and bunnies around the Central Okanagan to celebrate the Easter weekend.

In Kelowna at the Parkinson Recreation Centre, pancakes, an art walk and ongoing Easter egg hunts, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will be available Friday for the 15th annual Easter Pancake Breakfast.

The Okanagan Mission Hall is also holding its fourth annual Pancakes with the Easter Bunny Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Kelowna Farmers Market is holding an Easter-themed market Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an indoor scavenger hunt, live music and a kid’s craft table.

Kelowna Hyundai is also holding an Easter egg hunt Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Big White will also feature Easter events Saturday and Sunday with a bunny photo opt, egg decorating, breakfast with the Easter bunny and an Easter egg hunt. For more information contact the Concierge Desk at 250.491.6111 or at conceirge@bigwhite.com.

Join the Okanagan Heritage Museum Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the Not Your Average Egg Hunt. Search through all three museum locations around Kelowna to complete the scavenger hunt and learn nifty facts.

Join the District of Lake Country to find the golden eggs in Jack Seaton Park Friday.

The 19th annual Easter Egg Hunt is held March 30 for those ages 1 to 12. Organizer Sheila Gunn said the event’s biggest year was in 2011, with 920 kids partaking in the event.

This year she expects between 1,500 to 2,000 people in the park.

Volunteers from George Elliot Secondary will help to hide the eggs around the park. Every participating child will be given a goodie bag.

The Lions Club of Lake Country will also be putting on a hotdog lunch, available by donation. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

