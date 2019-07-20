Nechako Valley Otters bringing home multiple medals from swim meets

The next meet for the Nechako Otters is on July 21 and 22

Shown are few of the swimmers from the Nechako Valley Otters club. (Submitted photo)

The Nechako Valley Otters swim club have been doing well for themselves with Otters competing and winning medals in swim meets over the last three weeks.

Nic Sunderland-Baker, Otters coach said there were seven Otters that competed in Fort St. John on June 22 and 23 and a total of 17 Otters competed in Quesnel on July 6 and 7.

At the Fort St. John meet, the club was represented by Hudson Grady and Thomas Reed in the 9 years to 10.5 years category. In the 10.5 years to 11 years age group, the Otters were represented by Adison Grady and James Reed. Andrea Grady and Michael Reed represented the Vanderhoof club in the 18 and over category.

Adison Grady won the gold aggregate medal in his age group. Grady placed first in both the 100 m individual medley and the 50 m breaststroke. He placed second in the 50 m freestyle and 50 m backstroke and third in the 100 m freestyle.

Hudson Grady, received the silver aggregate medal in his age group. Hudson won the 100 m individual medley, 50 m butterfly, 50 m breaststroke and 100 m freestyle. He placed third in the 50 m freestyle and 50 metre backstroke.

Meanwhile, in Quesnel, Sutherland-Baker said the Otters were represented by — Maelle Boniface, Jet Foley, Lyric Kessler, Isabel Simoes, Hudson Grady, Maci Kadonaga, Thomas Reed, Milo Tait, Oliver Boniface, Riley Foley, Adison Grady, James Reed, Josh Wu, Andera Grady, Michael Reed, George Wu and Lina Yang.

At this meet, Lyric Kessler won the bronze aggregate medal in the eight and below age group. Kessler placed first and got a five-second best time for the 50 m backstroke.

Hudson Grady won the bronze aggregate medal in this meet by placing third in the 100 m individual medley, 50 m backstroke, 50 m breaststroke and the 50 and 100 m freestyle.

Adison Grady won the silver aggregate by winning the 50 m breaststroke. Grady placed second in the 100 m individual medley and the 50 m and 100 m freestyle. Grady placed third in the 50 m backstroke.

Lina Yang won the bronze medal in the 18 -and-over category. This was Yang’s first swim meet.

Sutherland-Baker said Jet Foley improved his time in the 50 m freestyle and 50 m backstroke by 10 seconds each. He said Thomas Reed improved his time in the 50 m freestyle and 50 m backstroke by 5 seconds each.

James Reed improved the time on his 100 m freestyle by 10 seconds, he said, noting he improved his 50 m backstroke by five seconds and his 50 m breaststroke timing by seven seconds.

The next meet for the Otters is on July 21 and 22, which is the last individual meet before the regional meet in Prince George on August 3 and 4. At the regional meet Otter swimmers will have a chance to qualify for the BC Summer Swimming Association provincial meet in Kamloops on August 17 and 18, Sutherland-Baker said.