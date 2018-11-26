Nechako Valley Community Services Society gets $250,000 from Province

Nechako Valley Community Services Society has received $250,000 in capital project funding from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing, it was announced today (Nov. 26).

The funds will go towards an office expansion project for the society. Nechako Valley Community Services Society provides support, education and empowerment to individuals and families to enhance independence, confidence and wellness. It runs a wide array of programs in the community, including those for seniors, as well as mental health services for children, a homeless outreach program and support for foster parents.

The capital projects program is part of the annual $140-million Community Gaming Grants program, supporting over 5,000 community organizations that deliver arts and culture, sport, environment, public safety, human and social services, and parent advisory councils.

“Congratulations to these organizations that provide programs and services that have such an incredible impact on British Columbians,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “From construction of a new theatre, to upgrades that ensure the safety of our ice rinks, to mobile health units — these projects improve people’s lives in many ways.”

“The capital project grant funding will have a significant positive impact on the 55 organizations that received funding this year,” said Rob Gloor, chair of the BC Association of Charitable Gaming. “This program acknowledges community needs and provides a long-term investment in the success of B.C.’s not-for-profit sector. We will surely see stronger programs, better services and strengthened communities as a result of this funding.”

The next round of the capital project program will be open from June 1 to July 31, 2019.

READ MORE: 206 homes for Indigenous people in the North Coast and Skeena region

newsroom@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter