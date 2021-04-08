(File photo)

Nearly 600 texting drivers ticketed in March: Kelowna RCMP

Mounties also handed out 191 tickets and 16 warnings to drivers for failure to wear a seatbelt

  • Apr. 8, 2021 12:00 a.m.
During the province’s month-long Distracted Driving awareness campaign in March, Kelowna RCMP issued 591 violation tickets and 15 written warnings to drivers for using their cellular devices while behind the wheel.

Authorities said that the numbers show that distracted driving is “still an issue in Kelowna.” Additionally, Mounties also handed out 191 tickets and 16 warnings to drivers for failure to wear a seatbelt in March.

“Distracted driving is a dangerous habit that puts everyone on our roads at risk,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

“We will continue to utilize enforcement and education to ensure the safety of the travelling public. If you’re driving, leave your phone alone.”

