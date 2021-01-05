Nearly 4,000 without power in Saanich amid storm

Winds of up to 90 km/h expected across Greater Victoria

Power outages in several Saanich neighbourhoods have left nearly 4,000 customers without power on Tuesday afternoon.

As Greater Victoria braced for a windstorm on Jan. 5, many were already without power by 3 p.m. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for Greater Victoria as winds of 70 to 90 km/h are forecasted.

Just after 2:30 p.m., 1937 Saanich customers south of Kenmore Road and north of McKenzie Avenue between Graduation Way and Borden Street lost power. According to the BC Hydro outage map, the cause of the outage is still under investigation and crews are expected to arrive by 4:20 p.m.

Another large outage in Cadboro Bay affecting some 1987 customers between Burdick Avenue, Arbutus Road and Elliston Avenue has been determined to be a result of the windstorm. Power flicked off at 3:30 p.m. and crews have yet to be assigned.

Eleven customers in the 1600-block Sheridan Avenue also lost power at 2:45 p.m., though crews had yet to be assigned by 3 p.m.

The power went out for about five customers in the 4500-block of Ash Road just before 3 p.m. though BC Hydro said the cause has yet to be identified.

According to Environment Canada, the winds are expected to ease by Tuesday night.

