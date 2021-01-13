Nearly 4,000 without power in Harrison, Agassiz

Downed trees from the storm are on parts of Hwy 7

Nearly 4,000 homes are without power in Agassiz and Harrison after a windstorm blew through the area overnight.

The largest outage for the area goes from Hemlock Mountain down through Dewdney, with more than 2,100 houses without power since 1 a.m. Wednesday due to a downed wire.

Harrison Hot Springs is also seeing significant outages, with more than 1,500 people without power since 1:20 a.m. The Kilby area has also been without power since 4:15 a.m, and two isolated spots in Agassiz are also in the dark.

Trees are down on Highway 7 in the area, and crews have been dispatched to clear them, according to DriveBC. Residents posted in local Facebook groups that power lines were down on Rockwell Drive this morning, with a fallen tree resting on top of them.

Despite the intense wind that stretched across the Lower Mainland, no official weather alert was listed for the area. The closest alert was for the Fraser Canyon, south of Lytton.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer