Nearly 3,000 homes in Clinton, 70 Mile left in the dark after vehicle crash into transmission pole

BC Hydro still working to restore power to 330 homes in 70 Mile House

A power outage Thursday night left nearly 3,000 homes in Clinton and the 70 Mile areas in the dark. (Katie McCullough photo).

Nearly 3,000 homes in the Clinton and 70 Mile House areas were without power Thursday night after a vehicle crash on Highway 97 near the Chasm knocked out a transmission pole.

Bob Gammer, a spokesman for BC Hydro, said the transmission pole feeds power into substations in both Clinton and 70 Mile. The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. and crews were able to restore power to 90 percent of affected homes by 11:20 p.m. Thursday, he added.

Crews continue to work to restore power to 330 homes in the 70 Mile area this morning, Jan. 15.

“Crews have been working through the night as best they could,” Gammer said.

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for more information on the crash.

More to come.

