Nearly 300 new affordable housing units open in View Royal, Langford

View Royal mayor David Screech says he’s proud to be a part of the solution to the affordable housing crisis, as two new buildings near Thetis Lake will have 34 units starting at $375 per month. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Nearly 300 families and individuals have been able to start renting affordable housing units in the West Shore since the beginning of December.

The combination of West Park Lane, two six-storey rental buildings in View Royal, and another building in Langford provide 282 units for people who can live independently with supports as part of the Regional Housing First Program (RHFP).

West Park Lane, located at 1910 and 1920 West Park Ln, has 153 units, including 20 accessible units and 34 of them renting at $375 a month, the current provincial income assistance shelter rate. Langford’s Spencer Close, 2763 Spencer Rd., has 130 units – including 13 accessible units – with 26 renting at $375 a month.

The RHFP is an equal partnership agreement between the CRD, the provincial government through B.C. Housing and the federal government through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

“As the fastest growing municipality in B.C., Langford has played a large role in accommodating housing growth to the West Shore,” said Mayor Stew Young.

“Langford is giving families and singles across the income spectrum a community to call home and to build a future in.”

View Royal Mayor David Screech said he’s extremely proud to be ‘”part of the answer to our housing crisis.”

The RHFP partnership will build 2,000 units of affordable housing across the province as part of a $600 million program.

The program was initiated to create more affordable rental housing including 400 units renting at the current shelter rate to address the needs of people experiencing homelessness in the capital region.

