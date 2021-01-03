Power is out to nearly 2000 East Sooke residents Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on wires. (BC Hydro)

Nearly 2000 residents without power in East Sooke Sunday afternoon

Outage caused by fallen tree on power lines

  • Jan. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
Nearly 2000 residents in and around East Sooke are without power Sunday afternoon due to a fallen tree.

The affected areas include those living west of Rocky Point Road in Metchosin, East of Woodlands Road in Sooke and a majority of East Sooke. Crews are on-site working to restore power that has been shut off since 1:31 p.m on Jan. 3.

