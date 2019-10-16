Nearly 200 participate in Smithers 2019 annual Walk for Life

The walk is part of a number of annual walks across the globe that opposes abortion

The 2019 Walk of Life in Smithers attracted nearly 200 supporters. Submitted photo

Nearly 200 people met at St Joseph’s Parish in Smithers to take part in the annual Walk for Life hosted by the Smithers Pro-Life Society (SPLS).

The walk is part of a number of annual walks across the globe that oppose abortion.

“This weekend over 194 people participated in the Smithers portion of the annual nation-wide peaceful Walk for Life, to witness to the sanctity of human life and the dignity of the human person from conception to natural death,” said Jessica Vandergaag, a volunteer with the event.

In past years organizers with the event have told The Interior News the event is meant to let the community know that abortions happen here and that there are other options available to women considering an abortion.

The SPLS has consistently advocated for solutions aside from abortion to unplanned pregnancy.

In past years, the group used to gather at the Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH), however the hospital banned them from doing so a little over five years ago.

Now the group walks through town.

Last year, a Northern Health representative told The Interior News they do not allow demonstrations or protests of any kind on facility property in an effort to remain as apolitical as possible.

The representative said this policy applies to requests by any organization.