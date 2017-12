A fallen tree is the cause of the outage.

According to BC Hydro, a fallen tree across hydro wires between Marysville and Forest Crowne caused a power outage Wednesday morning.

Approximately 1897 customers are being affected by the outage south of 4th Avenue to north of St. Mary Lake Road.

The power reportedly went out around 5:37a.m.

BC Hydro is working to restore power and estimates it will be restored by 9:30a.m.