Near miss with semi caught on dash cam

Imagine rounding a mountain bend and to see a transport truck coming towards you in your own lane. That is the image captured by this dash cam, during a near miss on Highway 3 near Sunday Summit.

"This is like what you would see right before you die...": Princeton RCMP

“This is like what you would see right before you die, if you are not paying attention [on the road].”

That’s how Princeton RCMP Sergeant Barry Kennedy describes a dash cam video showing a transport truck veering into the opposite lane around a sharp curve, towards another truck.

The video was taken December 3 during a near miss on Highway 3 near Sunday Summit.

According to Corporal Chad Parsons, who investigated the incident, the truck with the dash cam was driving up hill, and the driver locked his brakes and swerved to the side in order to avoid the collision.

