Neal Diamond show coming to Barriere for Legion Week

Legion Week starts on June 24, celebrating 93 years of service to Veterans and the Canadian community. During this week the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 78 communities across B.C. and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week 2019. During Legion Week and throughout the year, people are welcomed from every corner of the community to visit their local Legion to celebrate and learn about this country's proud past. Membership is open to all citizens and the Legion encourages community members to join their local legion and participate in building Canada's legacy of diversity, vibrancy and strength.

Legion Week starts on June 24, celebrating 93 years of service to Veterans and the Canadian community.During this week the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 78 communities across B.C. and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week 2019. During Legion Week and throughout the year, people are welcomed from every corner of the community to visit their local Legion to celebrate and learn about this country’s proud past. Membership is open to all citizens and the Legion encourages community members to join their local legion and participate in building Canada’s legacy of diversity, vibrancy and strength.

The Barriere Legion Branch 242 is celebrating with a special event on Friday, June 28, with Jason Scott’s “Diamond Forever a Celebration of Neil Diamond“, an extremely entertaining recognition to the music and talent of the legendary singer-songwriter that promises to be an evening to remember.

“Neil Diamond has recorded his music so many times and changed it so much, that interpreting that music can in itself be an art.” Says Jason Scott, creator and performance artist for the one man live stage extravaganza. “When you look at Neil Diamond’s history and career of six decades, you realize the music and the possibilities of that music are unlimited.”

The “Diamond Forever” performance is an exciting, must-see evening’s entertainment event. Enhanced by background stories, humor, authentic costuming, studio recorded audio tracks and incredibly realistic “spot on” vocals, this highly audience interactive show creates an entertaining sight and sound experience that transports delighted Neil Diamond fans, old and young, down memory lane.

“The music bridge’s generations”, says Scott, “The show is structured, spontaneous, loose and huge fun as its very audience connected. At times I find myself in the crowd and other times I’ve found the audience on stage with me.”

Jason Scott’s performance hands-down personifies and delivers the look, the voice and music of icon Neil Diamond. “When attending the performance the audience should think “celebration” rather than “impersonation”. Diamond Forever is a “Celebration” of the music and life of Neil Diamond and every night the show turns into one big Neil Diamond Party!”

Tickets for this celebration event are $25 each and available at the Legion bar. Doors open at 5:30 p.m and the show starts at 7 p.m. The bar will be open, there will be a 50/50 draw and the music will be memorable.

For more information about the BC/Yukon Command, visit www.legionbcyukon.ca