NDP’s Dan Coulter elected in Chilliwack riding

School board trustee earned more than 40 per cent of the votes in long-held BC Liberal riding

Vote counting for the Chilliwack riding is complete, and NDP candidate Dan Coulter has been confirmed as the winner.

Coulter earned 41.56 per cent of the vote, unseating BC Liberal John Martin, who earned 28.85 per cent.

Vote counts began on Friday morning (Nov. 6) at 10 a.m. at sites all over the province, in order to add the mail-in votes to those already counted on election day, Oct. 24.

Chilliwack-Kent riding was called on Saturday, with NDP candidate Kelli Paddon unseating Laurie Throness, who had left the BC Liberals midway through the election.

In Chilliwack, 17,683 votes were counted, and 4,189 of those were from absentee and mail-in ballots.

As of Sunday at 1:30 p.m., there are only a handful of ridings left to be called across the province. There is no set date for swearing in of the new MLAs as of yet.

Coulter currently sits as a trustee on the Chilliwack School Board, but has said previously he will resign after all votes were counted and the election process was final.

The final results for the Chilliwack riding:

Josue Anderson, Independent: 257 votes, 1.45 per cent

Andrew Coombes, Libertarian: 177 1.00 per cent

Tim Cooper, BC Green Party: 1,888 10.68 per cent

Dan Coulter, BC NDP: 7,349 41.56 per cent

Diane Janzen, Conservative: 2,910 16.46 per cent

John Martin, BC Liberal Party: 5,102 28.85 per cent

READ MORE: NDP’s Kelli Paddon is the new MLA for Chilliwack-Kent after mail-in ballot count

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress