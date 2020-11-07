NDP’s Adam Walker will be Parksville-Qualicum’s new MLA

Adam Walker of the B.C. NDP is projected as the new MLA for the Parksville-Qualicum riding. (Submitted Photo)

Adam Walker is projected to be the new MLA for the Parksville-Qualicum riding.

A total of close to 32,000 ballots, including approximately 13,ooo mail-ins, have been tallied and as of Saturday evening (Nov. 7), the B.C. NDP’s Walker has an insurmountable lead.

Walker earned 13,207 votes (42 per cent) with incumbent Michelle Stilwell of the Liberal Party second with 11,155 votes (35.47 per cent). The Green Party’s Rob Lyon received 5,277 votes, followed by Don Purdey of the Conservative Pary with 1,404 and John St. John an independent, with 454.

Walker said he is excited to receive the support from voters and can’t wait to start his new job in the Legislature.

“I look forward to be able to get to work for our constituents in our area,” said Walker. “It has been a bit of whirlwind but it definitely is a happy ending for the BC NDP in this area.”

Walker, who now plans to step down as councillor for the Town of Qualicum Beach, said he has already received a number of congratulatory greetings from friends and family, as well as from his closest rival, Stilwell.

“I got a call from Michelle and she was extremely gracious and that was a wonderful experience,” said Walker.

Stilwell thanked her supporters in the riding for giving her the chance to serve them since she was first elected in May of 2013.

Thank you, Parksville-Qualicum, for giving me the chance to serve you these past seven and a half years it was an honour and a privilege. Please visit here for my full thank you: https://t.co/iqA4KG23ym #Parksville #Qualicum #Nanaimo #Lantzville — Michelle Stilwell (@Stilwell4BC) November 8, 2020

“I entered politics so I could use my voice to make a difference and help our communities,” Stilwell stated on her Facebook page. “It was not ever anything I planned to do but it has been an honour and a privilege. While the election results are not what I had hoped, I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish and grateful for the opportunity of representing this riding. I am so grateful to my wonderful husband, Mark, and son Kai who have always supported me every step of the way (although I am pretty sure they will be happy to have me around more often).”

