NDP tables dental care program

Millions of Canadians don't visit the dentist every year because they can't afford to.

Last month, the federal NDP tabled a motion in the House of Commons calling on the Liberal government to establish a federal dental care program for Canadian families earning less than $90,000 per year.

This would be the first step to a universal dental care program covered in Canada’s health care system, NDP MP Alistair MacGregor (Cowichan-Malahat-Langford) said in a press release.

“The Dentacare program we are proposing fulfills part of Tommy Douglas’s vision for Canada’s health care system. Providing dental care for those who can’t afford the care they need will help so many families,” said MacGregor. “For too long people have had to wait or do without because they or their family simply can’t afford dental care. New Democrats are going to make sure people have the affordable dental care they desperately need.”

According to a Parliamentary Budget Office report, nearly 6.5 million Canadians would benefit from the NDP's program, a number that continues to grow as people lose their jobs and dental insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our population is aging, and when people become retired or semi-retired, they often lose whatever dental benefits they had,” added MacGregor. “Students, families, people working in jobs that don’t offer benefits – all these people could benefit from the program we’re proposing. New Democrats are going to help people who need it.”

