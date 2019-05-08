NDP MPs announce support for Taylor Bachrach

Another NDP MP has thrown their support behind Taylor Bachrach.

Bachrach is one of four announced candidates for NDP leadership in Skeena-Bulkley Valley.

Port Moody-Coquitlam MP Fin Donnelly said that there is a lot on the line for British Columbians in October.

“New Democrats need an experienced candidate with a passion for conservation and community. Taylor is that candidate. He will be an excellent MP for Skeena Bulkley Valley,” said Donnelly in a May 6 press release.

Victoria MP Murray Rankin previously announced his support for Bachrach at an April 24 meet-and-greet held in Smithers.

“I have watched Taylor grow during his successful municipal career and can say with certainty that he is just the kind of person we need in Parliament.”

Rankin recently played a critical role as vice-chair of the Justice Committee looking into the SNC-Lavalin matter.

“I’m humbled and honoured that such accomplished leaders have endorsed my candidacy,” said Bachrach of the endorsements. “Over my 11 years in local government, I’ve built a broad regional, provincial and nation-wide network. I can hit the ground running in the October election and as your Member of Parliament.”

Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP members meet in Terrace May 25 to elect their nominee.