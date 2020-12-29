NDP MLA Walker to have office in Qualicum Beach

Downtown location still to be finalized

New NDP MLA Adam Walker is still finalizing a location for his office in the Parksville-Qualicum electoral area.

Walker was elected to office in late November, taking over from Michelle Stilwell of the B.C. Liberal Party.

Walker’s communications officer, Torey Kesteven, indicated are finalizing a location for an office in downtown Qualicum Beach. A public phone line is also being set up. Kesteven said written inquiries can currently be sent to Walker’s email at Adam.Walker.MLA@leg.bc.ca

— NEWS Staff

