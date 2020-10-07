NDP makes campaign promise of cancer centre for Nanaimo

Party says it will have a 10-year cancer action plan

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan visits an urgent care clinic in Sooke earlier this year. (B.C. government file photo)

The NDP is promising improvements in cancer care including a cancer centre in Nanaimo.

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan made the announcement today in Vancouver, committing to cancer centres in Nanaimo and Kamloops.

He said an NDP government would work with B.C. Cancer Agency and health authorities on a 10-year cancer action plan. According to a press release, the government would “invest in dedicated teams providing a full continuum of care, and new equipment to deliver leading-edge prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment services.”

Horgan said cancer has affected nearly every family including his own.

“Under our plan, British Columbians will receive better care that’s closer to home as they go through their cancer journey,” he said.

Some of the related promises include hiring new clinicians, expanded genomic testing and “more uptake of innovative prevention and treatment services.”

