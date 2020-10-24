NDP claims six out of seven Greater Victoria ridings after preliminary results

Mail-in ballots yet to be counted in provincial election

The British Columbia flag flies at dusk in front of the B.C. legislature on election day 2020. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

The preliminary results are in but mail-in ballots have yet to be counted in this provincial election.

So far, here are your leaders in Greater Victoria’s ridings.

Saanich North and the Islands

In Saanich North and the Islands, incumbent Adam Olsen has been declared the winner. With 113 of 117 ballot boxes reported, Elections BC is showing Olsen won 9,140 out of 16,424 counted votes (55.65 per cent). Zeb King of the NDP won 4,330 votes (26.36 per cent). Stephen Roberts of the BC Liberal Party won 2,954 votes (17.99 per cent).

An estimated 16,136 mail-in ballots were requested in Saanich North and the Island and there are 50,488 registered voters in the riding.

Saanich South

Lana Popham of the NDP was re-elected as MLA in Saanich South according to preliminary results. As of Oct. 24 at 10:18 p.m., Popham won 7,360 out of 14,194 counted votes (51.85 per cent) with results from 88 of 92 polls reporting.

Rishi Sharma of the BC Liberal Party held 3,562 votes and Kate O’Connor of the Green party 3,272 votes. An estimated 14,230 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Saanich South riding. There are 41,697 registered voters in the region.

Oak Bay-Gordon Head

With 84 of 95 ballot boxes reported, NDP’s Murray Rankin claimed 5,469 votes, followed by Nicole Duncan (Green) with 3,285, Roxanne Helme (Liberal) with 2,694, and Florian Castle (Communist) with 61. In total, 18,363 mail-in ballots were requested. There are 42,385 registered voters in the riding.

Victoria-Swan Lake

Rob Fleming of the NDP was declared re-elected as MLA in Victoria-Swan Lake in a majority NDP government according to preliminary results.

As of 11:31 p.m. on Oct. 24 Fleming had received 6,277 of 11,092 counted votes (56.59 per cent) with 94 of 112 polls reporting.

Annemieke Holthuis of the Green Party sat at 3,284 votes (29.61 per cent), while David Somerville of the BC Liberal Party had 1,324 (11.94 per cent). Jenn Smith, an Independent, had 143 votes, while Walt Parsons of the Communist Party of BC had collected 50 votes.

An estimated 12,978 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Victoria-Swan Lake riding. There are 40,590 registered voters in the riding.

Victoria-Beacon Hill

With 102 of 117 ballot boxes being reported, NDP’s Grace Lore tallied 6,096 votes, followed by Jenn Neilson (Green) with 4,122, Karen Bill (Liberal) with 1,725 and Jordan Reichert (Independent) with 157. An estimated 18,363 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within Victoria-Beacon Hill. There are 48,772 registered voters in the riding.

Esquimalt-Metchosin

With 78 of 79 ballot boxes reported, Elections BC reported Dean won 8,279 votes of the 14,568 valid votes counted. Andy MacKinnon (Green) won 3,816, followed by RJ Senko (Liberal) with 2,276 and Desta McPherson (independent) won 197. An estimated 12,166 mail-in ballot packages were requested by voters in the Esquimalt-Metchosin and there are 41,312 registered voters in the riding.

Langford-Juan de Fuca

In Langford-Juan de Fuca, NDP leader John Horgan took 5,530 votes with 69 of 79 ballot boxes reported. He was followed by Gord Baird (Green) with 1,643 votes, Kelly Darwin (Liberal) with 1,249 and Tyson Riel Strandlund (Communist) with 55.

An estimated 12,120 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Langford-Juan de Fuca riding. There are 47,552 registered voters in the riding.

Advance voting

Early voting for the 2020 provincial election has broken records, according to data released by Elections BC Thursday (Oct. 22). The agency said 681,055 people cast their ballot during seven days of advanced voting that ended Wednesday, compared to 614,389 in 2017.

In Greater Victoria, Saanich North and the Island had the highest number of advance voters with 12,083 advance ballots cast this year. It was followed by Langford-Juan de Fuca with 10,534, Esquimalt-Metchosin riding with 10,232, Victoria-Beacon Hill with 8,930, Oak Bay-Gordon Head with 8,651, Victoria-Swan Lake with 8,380, and Saanich South with 7,918.

Mail-in ballots

Across B.C., a total of 497,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Elections BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23. A total of 724,279 register voters were issued a vote-by-mail-pack. There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the ongoing pandemic, Elections BC estimates that roughly 35 per cent of voters used mail-in ballots, which will be counted beginning on Nov. 6. This means that tonight’s election results may change.

