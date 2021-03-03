NDIT grants over $160K to Vanderhoof for street lighting project on Burrard

Vanderhoof received over $160K from Northern Development Initiative Trust to upgrade street lighting on Burrard Street.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen said,” It’s exciting. We certainly want to make sure our lighting on Burrard is efficient and bright as possible. So we were very thankful when we heard the announcement.”

Thiessen said the district is expecting work on this project to be done in the summer. The total project costs approximately $380,000, he said, adding the district will be allocating the rest of the funds.

Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved the funding for eight projects worth over $1.9 million across central and northern B.C.

According to a press release Mar. 1, funds worth $168,974 were approved for the District of Vanderhoof via the Main Street Revitalization Capital program.

“The existing style of light heads are obsolete and much dimmer than the heads of today’s standards. These improvements will provide a brighter and more vibrant main street and downtown core, improved aesthetics, improved safety and decreased energy usage and utility costs,” as stated in the release.

The investment also includes other regions, including the City of Terrace, Atlin District Airport, Fraser-Fort George Museum Society and Tse’k’wa Heritage Society.

