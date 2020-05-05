NDIT anounces $500,000 in funding towards Quesnel projects

The Northern Development Initiative Trust board has approved $500,000 of funding to two Quesnel projects. The Quesnel and District Museum renovation and the Quesnel Food Innovation Hub will each receive $250,000. (Photo courtesy of City of Quesnel)

The Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) board has announced more than $1.8 million in approved funding for economic development projects in Northern British Columbia, including $500,000 in total funds coming to two projects in Quesnel.

“During these uncertain times, the Trust is fortunate to be able to provide funding to communities and organizations in our region for valuable community projects,” Joel McKay, CEO of NDIT, said in a news release. “From airport and museum upgrades, to innovative food networks and nursery expansions, each project provides both economic and public benefits for those who live and work in northern B.C.”

Since its creation in 2004, the NDIT, which is a independent non-profit corporation, has worked as a catalyst to stimulate economic growth by providing investments to community-led projects.

According to the the NDIT, since inception, their corporation has approves and administered more than $206.1 million to more than 3,257 projects in central and northern B.C. communities, which in turn has driven almost $1.3 billion of investment by communities, business and government into the region’s economy.

On April 29, the NDIT announced the approval of $1,872,266 in funds towards 10 projects throughout its service region; two of those projects are located in Quesnel and will each receive $250,000.

The Quesnel and District Museum renovation project will receive $250,000 in funding from the NDIT towards its total project cost, which is $1,316,735.

According to a report by the City’s community development co-ordinator Lindsay Blair, presented at the Feb. 4 council meeting, the renovations include making the building fully accessible by widening doors and making the bathroom larger, removing the flooring, creating a new exterior vestibule and boardwalk, increasing the walkability and flow inside the museum, making the entrance to the museum and Visitor Information Centre easier to navigate, creating a new staff kitchen and office area, and adding a new side door for increased emergency precautions.

The City of Quesnel will also receive $250,000 from the NDIT for the Quesnel Food Innovation Hub project, Sprout Kitchen, which will be a part of a network of food hubs across the province. Although the hub will be located in Quesnel, it will serve the area spanning from 100 Mile House to Vanderhoof.

According to the NDIT, the funds will be put towards renovations to a commercial business space, including electrical, cabinetry, plumbing, refrigeration and lighting, as well as the purchase of initial equipment required to open a commissary kitchen.

The Sprout Kitchen food hub will be a fully equipped commercial kitchen, which will have a variety of packaging and processing equipment, steam kettles, dehydrators, coolers, freezers available for rent, as well as professional co-packing service, which would allow producers to have their items processed for a fee.

The project, which is being funded by the provincial Ministry of Agriculture who have committed $500,000 towards the development of the regional food hub, has a projected start date of September 2020.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson says the City is happy to be able to recieve the funds from the NDIT, as the completion of projects they will be put towards play an important role in building a stronger economy in Quesnel.

“We’re very pleased to continue to access NDIT funding at this time and for these key projects. Both projects are critical to our transition and economic diversification strategies and will help us ensure the economic resiliency of our community at this challenging time.” Said Simpson.

— with files from Lindsay Chung

