Newly elected Nazko Chief Leah Stump penned a letter explaining the scope of the project. (Photo submitted)

Nazko seeks approval to build housing for members facing lengthy medical visits in Quesnel

The First Nation is looking to build nine units in West Quesnel to help members staying in the city

  • Jan. 26, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Nazko First Nation is looking for Quesnel city council’s approval to building modular homes in West Quesnel.

Construction would put nine units on vacant lots next to the River Rock Pub on Elliott Street. The project proposal includes turning the pub into office space, as well as dining and kitchen facilities for future residents.

Nazko requested council approve changing the zoning on the vacant lots – currently designated as “low-density residential” – during a Jan. 19 meeting.

In a letter to council, Nazko Chief Leah Stump said the property would be used by members, such as elders, who do not have homes in the area and without other options are forced to rent hotel rooms for months at a time.

READ MORE: Nazko chief hopes to lead by example

Nazko said it will cover the operating costs. The letter notes the construction and new facility will create jobs in the city.

Northern Health also wrote to council in support of the project.

“We especially like the idea the Nazko band office, kitchen and dining facilities will be part of the planned development,” Northern Health services administrator Daryl Petsul said. “The location allows family to walk easily to and from the hospital to visit their relative receiving care.”

Final approval for the project could be completed as soon as March 23. Public comment is suggested for March 2.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer

Previous story
Warrant out for man with alleged stolen property offences across Vancouver Island
Next story
Snowmobiler found safe after Princeton GSAR takes a midnight ride

Just Posted

Most Read