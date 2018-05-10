Nazko and Blackwater Rivers downgraded to flood watch

Nazko residents were given information on the level of snow pack remaining in the region

The B.C. River Forecast Centre downgraded the Nazko and Blackwater (West Road) Rivers from a flood warning to a flood watch yesterday.

The news comes after Nazko residents were permitted to return home Tuesday (May 8) after the Cariboo Regional District’s evacuation order was downgraded to an evacuation alert. The residents remain on alert.

The CRD’s information meeting on May 9 informed residents that flood risks are abating.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources and Rural Development’s (FLNRORD) Water Stewardship department explained that the majority of the low to mid-level snow packs in the Nazko watershed have melted.

A road update was provided to residents at the meeting, and the principal of Nazko Valley Elementary School said they plan to have the school and buses operating as usual from today (May 10) onward.

Disaster Financial Assistance, Red Cross and First Nations Emergency Services Society provided updates about their services and supports. Other representatives from Emergency Management BC, Samaritan’s Purse and Northern Health were also there to answer questions.