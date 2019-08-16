Navy ship returns after deployment to Asia-Pacific region

HMCS Regina return to its home port at Esquimalt on Aug. 19

HMCS Regina sails into local waters on Aug. 19, returning to Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt.

The navy ship departed its home port for the Asia-Pacific region in February.

While at sea the crew participated in operations Projection, Neon and Artemis, deployed with the Asterix — a replenishing ship filled with fuel and supplies — and a Cyclone helicopter from the maritime helicopter squadron task force.

Operation Projection involved working with partner navies in support of Canada’s diplomatic efforts in the Asia-Pacific region and Operation Neon is Canada’s effort to support the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions against North Korea.

Operation Artemis is a contribution by the Canadian Armed Forces to counter-terrorism and maritime security operations in Middle Eastern and African waters. During Operation Artemis, in about one month’s time, HMCS Regina made four drug busts and seized over nine tonnes of illegal narcotics.

The ship will pass Duntze Head at 9 a.m. on Monday and one lucky sailor will share the traditional first kiss with a loved one after the ship comes alongside at 9:20 a.m.

