Contributed

Nature lovers wanted for Kelowna volunteer opportunities

The regional district needs your help in the parks this summer

  • Jun. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan is on the hunt for nature lovers.

This month, the parks services department is kicking off its revamped Volunteers In Parks program, according to a regional district news release.

It’s looking for interested residents to become trail ambassadors, nature assistants, volunteer hosts at the EECO or Gibson House, exhibit construction crew as well as encouraging stewardship opportunities for community groups.

There are two information meetings coming up at the Environmental Education Centre for the Okanagan: Tuesday, June 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The EECO is located in Mission Creek Regional Park, Springfield and Durnin Roads, the release said.

“The program encourages community involvement in our extensive regional park system with the goal of helping our staff with community events, nature programs and educational displays as well as maintaining trails and facilities in order to provide the best experience for all park visitors,” communications officer Bruce Smith said.

“The wide-range of volunteer opportunities is perfect for those people who like to get out and explore our regional parks, are handy and creative and like to meet other like-minded interesting people.”

Learn more about the Volunteers In Parks program by visiting www.regionaldistrict.com/parksVIP.


edit@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver unhurt in rollover crash south of Nanaimo
Next story
Councillors disagree on whether to support increased capacity at Nanaimo nightclub

Just Posted

Surrey motorist reportedly trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

 

Are you satisfied with the BC Wildfire Service’s updates regarding fires this year?

  • 15 hours ago

 

Nature lovers wanted for Kelowna volunteer opportunities

  • 15 hours ago

 

Nelson Neptunes finish 2nd overall at home meet

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read