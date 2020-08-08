“Nature defines my art”: Bethany Giesbrecht, painter

This week, the Express reached out to Bethany Giesbrecht, another painter in Vanderhoof as part of the weekly series showcasing artists in the region.

Giesbrecht says she has always enjoyed art and wanted to go to school to study it further, but ended up getting a scholarship for some other subject. “And my teachers were like you are not going to make money with art work and stuff, so I thought I would do something else so I didn’t really get into it when I was in school. But I have always loved it.”

She is inspired by nature and connects that to her childhood, living in a homestead.

“I draw from nature and that is most of my work. I grew up in a little homestead and was home-schooled. That was our inspiration and play-time all in nature, with farm animals. For a little bit there, I was trying to run from that too. But I find that I always come back to that,” Giesbrecht said.

As she is also taking care of her toddler, Ethan, her work currently is based on animals at her parents farm, or around a greenhouse recently built by her husband, Jeremy.

Giesbrecht likes to use acrylics because she says it allows her to paint while Ethan is napping. Acrylics also reduce the hassle of having wet paint lying around, she said.

Currently the Vanderhoof painter has an account on Etsy which she opened four months ago. Giesbrecht will also have a display at Books and Co. in Prince George and is submitting some pieces to the Anonymous Art Show.

In terms of what she is trying to convey through her paintings, Giesbrecht said, “I really really enjoy playing with color.”

“It’s satisfying when you get the colors right and it is definitely therapeutic. Its my quiet time, my me time, when Ethan is napping. I guess I want to show people how much I enjoy landscapes and a simple life,” Giesbrecht added.

READ MORE: Finding freedom in expression through painting

READ MORE: “Birch bark basket making is a traditional way of life”: Artist, Saik’uz First Nation

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Vanderhoof Omineca Express