Naturalists build osprey nesting platform

North Okanagan Naturalists' Club members and Aerial Contractors Ltd. built a nest near Swan Lake

The North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club and a two-person crew from Aerial Contractors Ltd. work to install an osprey nesting platform and pole on the east side of Swan Lake. (Claude Rioux photo)

A local club is working hard to help Swan Lake fowl.

The North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club alongside a two-person crew from Aerial Contractors Ltd. of Salmon Arm installed an osprey — one of a wide range of waterfowl and other birds who call Swan Lake home — nesting platform and pole on the east side of Swan Lake April 6.

“This replaces a similar structure installed in 1994 which collapsed due to age and wood rot in the past year,” said Rod Drennan, one of three club volunteers who participated in the installation.

“The North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club would like to acknowledge and thank Aerial Contractors for their generous contribution of specialized equipment and a crew to carry out this work.”

