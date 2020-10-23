National poppy campaign restricted by COVID-19

Poppy donation boxes have been delivered to restaurants, cafes, stores and places of businesses in Prince Rupert by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 127 for the 2020 National Poppy Campaign. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

Bright red poppies are in abundance around Prince Rupert, with The Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 National Poppy Campaign officially launched and the local legion needing extra support due to COVID-19.

“We just put out more than 10,000 poppies,” Bernie Alexander poppy chairman and vice president of the Prince Rupert Legion Branch 127 told The Northern View. “Poppy boxes have been placed in stores, restaurants, cafes, and places of business.”

Marie Lewis is the Prince Rupert Legion Branch President and said most years the poppy campaign results in between $7,000 to $10,000, but diminished contributions this year may hurt the local legion.

“We hope to see that amount of money, but because of COVID-19, we don’t have as many retailers participating this year. We are already anticipating a $3,000 to $4,000 reduction in donations,” she said.

The local legion is expecting poppy donations to be down because they can not engage the assistance of the Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, or Sea Cadets to offer poppies to the public as they usually do each year.

Canadian Legions rely on the income from the poppy campaign to support critical programs and initiatives assisting veterans in a range of issues such as homelessness, food insecurity, operational stress injuries, and the application process for receiving government benefits.

“The poppy funds never leave our community,” Lewis said. “The funds are vital to our community. They stay in Prince Rupert and are used for Prince Rupert veterans. All of the money goes back into the pockets of Veterans in our community.”

Close to $20 million is donated each year nationally during the campaign according to the Legions national website.

Donated funds also support Veteran families and communities, and help promote Remembrance, the Legion said. People can choose to donate through the Legion’s national website.

“In most locations, traditional poppy boxes will accept coins and donors will receive poppies as usual,” the Royal Canadian Legion posted on it’s website. “Because of the challenges presented by COVID-19 restrictions, Legion Branches will be discouraged from setting up donation tables or placing volunteers at business entrances and other public locations.”

K-J Millar | Journalist

Prince Rupert Northern View