National Pizza Day in Kelowna: Where to find a slice

A brief history of Pizza and a look at some hot spots to grab a slice in Kelowna

  • Feb. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
If the delicious blend of soft dough, cheese, sauce and toppings weren’t a good enough excuse to grab a slice, well then look no further because today is National Pizza Day.

No one knows how or why the national day was created, but pizza sure is a food that is deeply rooted in the world’s history.

According to tripsavvy.com, bakers in Naples created the first dish ever to be know as a “pizza” in the 1600s. The dish was known as “street food” and was sold to the poor Neapolitans as they roamed about.

Here is an epic pizza review as well as a few great places to grab a slice in Kelowna (excluding franchise restaurants).

Pizzamoreh – 2565 Main Street, West Kelowna

Pizza Factory – 150 Hollywood Road South

K-Town Pizzeria – 1470 Harvey Avenue

Mr. Mozzarella Kelowna Pizza & Wings – 305-1974 Kane Road

Okanagan Pizza – 1043699 BC-97

DunnEnzies Pizza and Pub – 1559 Ellis Street

City Pizza – 1675 Pandosy Street

